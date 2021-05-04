How to Package, Price and Grow Your Coaching or Consulting Business

Terry Rice

Terry Rice is a Business Development Consultant and Staff Writer at Entrepreneur magazine. His work is focused on advising professionals on how to launch or scale their knowledge-based businesses so they can get paid for who they are, instead of just what they do.

‍Terry started his consulting career at Adobe before moving on to roles at agencies in New York City and Facebook. As his family began to grow, he decided to leave the corporate world so he could spend more time with them, and other interests - including physical fitness and writing - that were more fulfilling.

As an extension of his work, he’s an instructor at both New York University and General Assembly. Terry has has also been a featured speaker at South by Southwest and Social Media Week.