How to Package, Price and Grow Your Coaching or Consulting Business
- Tuesday, May 25
- 6:00pm UTC
- 1 Hour
Featured Courses
Event Details
You'll learn how to create a service offering that is directly aligned with your audience’s high-impact problems. Determine how to price and pitch your services, even in a competitive market. Develop a promotional and Social Media strategy that attracts clients without feeling like a chore. Spend less time on boring admin tasks that waste your time, energy and talent . Meet and exceed client expectations, allowing you to grow through testimonials and referrals. And so much more.
Featuring
Terry Rice
Terry Rice is a Business Development Consultant and Staff Writer at Entrepreneur magazine. His work is focused on advising professionals on how to launch or scale their knowledge-based businesses so they can get paid for who they are, instead of just what they do.
Terry started his consulting career at Adobe before moving on to roles at agencies in New York City and Facebook. As his family began to grow, he decided to leave the corporate world so he could spend more time with them, and other interests - including physical fitness and writing - that were more fulfilling.
As an extension of his work, he’s an instructor at both New York University and General Assembly. Terry has has also been a featured speaker at South by Southwest and Social Media Week.